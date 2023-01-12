Relay Token Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.17 Billion (RELAY)

Relay Token (RELAY) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 12th. One Relay Token token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000727 BTC on major exchanges. Relay Token has a total market capitalization of $3.17 billion and approximately $43.59 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Relay Token has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.92 or 0.00444572 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $191.80 or 0.01053694 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,715.80 or 0.31400988 BTC.

Relay Token’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens. The official website for Relay Token is www.relaychain.com. Relay Token’s official message board is medium.com/@relay_chain. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world's leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Relay Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Relay Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

