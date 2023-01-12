Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Director Jeffrey J. Brown Purchases 1,084 Shares

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $26,232.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 78,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,117.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Rent-A-Center Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RCII traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.02. 365,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,945. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.37 and a beta of 1.76. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.13.
Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Rent-A-Center’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Rent-A-Center Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 7th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rent-A-Center
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 26.4% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 19,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 34.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,855,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,784,000 after buying an additional 2,011,123 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 47,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.
Rent-A-Center Company Profile
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rent-A-Center (RCII)
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Scilex: 2 Hot Pharma Stocks On the Move
- Is The Great Alibaba Recovery About To Begin?
- KB Home, Another Reason To Shed Home Building Stocks
- Is Wendy’s Stock Uptrend Set To Continue?
- Altria Group Stock, Is Time is Running Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.