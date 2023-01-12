Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DCPH):
- 1/6/2023 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Jonestrading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/4/2023 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $8.00 to $9.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/4/2023 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $25.00 to $28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/4/2023 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of DCPH opened at $21.50 on Thursday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $22.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.73.
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.29 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 177.53% and a negative return on equity of 63.88%. On average, analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH)
- Bloom Energy Powers Up After an Upgrade, is it Worth the Risk?
- Why Hershey Is a Sweet Recession Stock
- Will Amazon Stock Be Delivering for Investors in 2023?
- The Analysts Shift Trucking Sentiment Back into Forward
- The Institutions Book A Flight With Boeing
Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.