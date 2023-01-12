Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DCPH):

1/6/2023 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Jonestrading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/4/2023 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $8.00 to $9.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/4/2023 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $25.00 to $28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/4/2023 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of DCPH opened at $21.50 on Thursday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $22.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.73.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.29 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 177.53% and a negative return on equity of 63.88%. On average, analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 6,250,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,200,000 after buying an additional 670,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,845,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,917,000 after buying an additional 1,047,807 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,794,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,708,000 after buying an additional 402,047 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 356.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,663,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,959,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,368 shares during the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

