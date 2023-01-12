Saltmarble (SML) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.24 Million

Saltmarble (SML) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 12th. Saltmarble has a total market capitalization of $742.79 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Saltmarble was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Saltmarble has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar. One Saltmarble token can now be bought for approximately $15.28 or 0.00081377 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Saltmarble Token Profile

Saltmarble’s genesis date was June 1st, 2022. Saltmarble’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,600,000 tokens. Saltmarble’s official website is ggdgame.saltmarble.io. Saltmarble’s official message board is medium.com/@saltmarble. Saltmarble’s official Twitter account is @saltmarble.

Buying and Selling Saltmarble

According to CryptoCompare, “Saltmarble (SML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saltmarble has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Saltmarble is 15.06884369 USD and is up 2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,329,214.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ggdgame.saltmarble.io/.”

