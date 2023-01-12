Syrah Resources (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Shares Up 3.5%

Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.47 and last traded at $1.47. 28,311 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 48,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28.

Syrah Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mozambique. The company operates through Balama and Vidalia segments. Its flagship project is the Balama graphite and vanadium project located in Cabo Delgado Province, Mozambique.

