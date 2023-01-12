Tekla World Healthcare Fund (THW) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 19th

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

THW stock opened at $15.21 on Thursday. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.44.

Get Tekla World Healthcare Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tekla World Healthcare Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of THW. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tekla World Healthcare Fund during the third quarter worth $183,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Tekla World Healthcare Fund during the third quarter worth $251,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 5.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 148,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 0.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 636,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 2.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 293,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Company Profile

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla World Healthcare Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla World Healthcare Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.