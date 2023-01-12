Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Shares Sold by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC cut its position in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 57,312 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Ternium were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TX. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ternium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 100.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ternium during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ternium Price Performance

TX opened at $34.79 on Thursday. Ternium S.A. has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $50.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Ternium Cuts Dividend

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 20.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ternium in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Grupo Santander cut shares of Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

Ternium Profile

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

