ThetaDrop Trading 8.9% Higher Over Last Week (TDROP)

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 12th. ThetaDrop has a total market capitalization of $45.01 million and approximately $111,081.53 worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThetaDrop token can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ThetaDrop has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ThetaDrop Token Profile

ThetaDrop was first traded on January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ThetaDrop is www.thetadrop.com. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ThetaDrop Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace, provides decentralized governance for ThetaDrop, and rewards stakers with TDROP token rewards. It is a new TNT-20 token built on Theta blockchain, centered around the groundbreaking concept of NFT Liquidity Mining. TDROP tokens are earned by users each time they make a purchase using TFUEL on ThetaDrop (on the secondary market at launch, and on the primary market / initial drops in a coming update), or through a 3rd-party NFT Dapp built on the NFT marketplace smart contract. It can be thought of as ‘mining’ TDROP by providing liquidity to the Theta NFT Marketplace.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThetaDrop directly using U.S. dollars.

