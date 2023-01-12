Thunder Brawl (THB) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $3.57 Million

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded up 56.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Thunder Brawl token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded 32.8% lower against the dollar. Thunder Brawl has a market capitalization of $3.57 million and $42,131.76 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl’s launch date was January 9th, 2022. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.037458 USD and is up 218.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $46,778.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Brawl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the exchanges listed above.

