Toto Ltd. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share (OTCMKTS:TOTDY)

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Toto in a research note issued on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara expects that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Toto’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Toto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

TOTDY stock opened at $38.10 on Thursday. Toto has a 12 month low of $27.96 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.50.

Toto Company Profile

Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing products worldwide. It offers sanitary ware, such as toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc.

