Tranquility Partners LLC Purchases 5,780 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,252 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Intel by 1.3% during the third quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,181 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its position in Intel by 7.1% during the third quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 111,245 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 7,365 shares during the period. Finally, Emfo LLC grew its position in Intel by 49.0% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 48,990 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 16,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $30.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

