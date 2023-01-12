Trust Co. of Virginia VA Grows Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in V.F. were worth $4,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after buying an additional 5,626,337 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in V.F. by 27.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,762,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,578,614,000 after buying an additional 6,021,816 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in V.F. by 13.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,557,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $908,046,000 after buying an additional 2,478,177 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 6.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,490,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $369,023,000 after buying an additional 386,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 13.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,369,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $237,178,000 after buying an additional 631,732 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. stock opened at $30.18 on Thursday. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $72.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). V.F. had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 188.89%.

In related news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Benno O. Dorer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.05.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

