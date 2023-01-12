Trust Co. of Virginia VA Invests $886,000 in C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA bought a new position in shares of C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000. Trust Co. of Virginia VA owned approximately 0.47% of C&F Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in C&F Financial by 207.3% during the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 17,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 12,061 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in C&F Financial by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in C&F Financial by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in C&F Financial by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in C&F Financial by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Get C&F Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at C&F Financial

In other news, Chairman Larry G. Dillon sold 500 shares of C&F Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $27,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,598.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Larry G. Dillon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $27,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,598.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Larry G. Dillon sold 648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $35,503.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 34,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,487.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,398 shares of company stock worth $303,349. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C&F Financial Price Performance

Shares of C&F Financial stock opened at $58.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $202.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.67. C&F Financial Co. has a one year low of $43.10 and a one year high of $63.76.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.64 million during the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 20.32%.

C&F Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut C&F Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

C&F Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.