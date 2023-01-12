Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 846 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Mondelez International by 124.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 332.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8,685.7% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.18.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $67.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $69.47. The firm has a market cap of $92.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.67.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 14.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

