WazirX Market Cap Hits $61.22 Million (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 12th. WazirX has a market cap of $61.22 million and $1.61 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000849 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.20 or 0.00435848 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,805.99 or 0.30784780 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.42 or 0.00956631 BTC.

WazirX Profile

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WazirX

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

