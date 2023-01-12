WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz (ETR:WCMK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.72

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (ETR:WCMK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €3.72 ($4.00) and last traded at €3.80 ($4.09), with a volume of 7 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €3.78 ($4.06).

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is €3.85 and its 200-day moving average price is €4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.50, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.84 million and a PE ratio of 42.00.

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Company Profile



WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG is a real estate investment firm. It previously operated as an international industrial company. WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG was founded in 1766 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

