Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for TransDigm Group (TDG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for TransDigm Group (NYSE: TDG):

1/12/2023 – TransDigm Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $718.00 to $735.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/9/2023 – TransDigm Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $700.00 to $710.00.

1/6/2023 – TransDigm Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/29/2022 – TransDigm Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/21/2022 – TransDigm Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/12/2022 – TransDigm Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $801.00 to $765.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/28/2022 – TransDigm Group was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $660.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $735.00.

11/23/2022 – TransDigm Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/15/2022 – TransDigm Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

NYSE:TDG traded up $6.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $680.20. The stock had a trading volume of 432,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,370. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $622.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $594.97. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $499.63 and a one year high of $684.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Get TransDigm Group Incorporated alerts:

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.28. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.07, for a total transaction of $6,072,805.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,378,852.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $14,137,355. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1,887.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,651,000 after buying an additional 132,100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.