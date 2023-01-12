Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys 598 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA increased its position in Bank of America by 0.7% during the third quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 726,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $299,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 311,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 238.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 169,332 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BAC. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.94.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $34.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $275.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.