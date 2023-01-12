Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $2.04 Million Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,156 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Umpqua worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Umpqua by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 95.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Umpqua in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UMPQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Umpqua in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Umpqua has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Umpqua Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $17.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $22.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.97.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Umpqua had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $317.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.95 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Umpqua Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Umpqua

In other news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $99,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,033 shares in the company, valued at $4,114,479.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.