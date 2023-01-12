World Mobile Token (WMT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $732,853.65

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One World Mobile Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001089 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded 27.7% higher against the US dollar. World Mobile Token has a total market cap of $68.00 million and $732,853.65 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00080821 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00064645 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000352 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00009638 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00023734 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000251 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003982 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000208 BTC.

World Mobile Token Profile

World Mobile Token (WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 331,928,904 tokens. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling World Mobile Token

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchainThe primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.Telegram”

