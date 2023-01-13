2,882 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Acquired by Mattern Wealth Management LLC

Mattern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,882 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $977,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA traded up $1.61 on Friday, hitting $215.93. 55,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,639,227. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $229.67. The company has a market capitalization of $128.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.53.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.