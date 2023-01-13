A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has $58.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $65.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AOS. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.86.

NYSE AOS opened at $61.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.02 and a 200-day moving average of $56.89.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.04 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 27.67%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 6,265.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,716,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,818 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. SCHRODERS IS Ltd acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

