abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCOGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.

abrdn Global Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN:FCO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.32. 45,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,395. abrdn Global Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in abrdn Global Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

abrdn Global Income Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Dividend History for abrdn Global Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO)

