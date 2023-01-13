abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.

abrdn Global Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN:FCO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.32. 45,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,395. abrdn Global Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in abrdn Global Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

abrdn Global Income Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

