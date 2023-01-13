Aion (AION) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.13 Million

Aion (AION) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.0325 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $16.32 million and $1.13 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00104733 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00198095 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00061852 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005107 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00031732 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000369 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

