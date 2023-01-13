Aion Price Hits $0.0319 on Top Exchanges (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. In the last week, Aion has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a market cap of $16.02 million and $1.02 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0319 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00105850 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00196996 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00063038 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005233 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00032253 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000376 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

