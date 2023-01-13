Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 192.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CB opened at $225.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $230.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

