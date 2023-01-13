Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $6.28 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,037 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 59,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 41,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 19,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.89.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $152.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $269.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.28 and its 200-day moving average is $149.43. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.26 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

