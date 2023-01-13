Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Downgraded to Sell at Desjardins

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AQN. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.91.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of AQN opened at $7.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.00, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.04. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $16.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.