Algorand Price Up 19.8% This Week (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Algorand has a market cap of $1.63 billion and approximately $86.82 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Algorand has traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00079786 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00061616 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000355 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00009875 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00022749 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000250 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000199 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,418,838,331 coins and its circulating supply is 7,196,640,172 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

