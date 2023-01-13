Allegheny Financial Group LTD Has $500,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VUG stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $223.29. 35,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,354. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $310.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.81.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.