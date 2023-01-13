Allegheny Financial Group LTD Reduces Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD lowered its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Dominion Energy by 23.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 22,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 115,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,974,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 525,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,350,000 after buying an additional 56,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:D traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $62.46. 50,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,080,490. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The company has a market capitalization of $52.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.25.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

