Alliance Global Partners Cuts Organigram (TSE:OGI) Price Target to C$1.30

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price target suggests a potential downside of 2.99% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently commented on OGI. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Organigram from C$2.60 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Organigram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.06.
Organigram Trading Up 11.7 %
OGI stock traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,077,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,333. Organigram has a 1-year low of C$0.96 and a 1-year high of C$2.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of C$420.57 million and a P/E ratio of -11.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.30.
Organigram Company Profile
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, gummies, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.
