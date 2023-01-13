Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.33

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.33 and last traded at $40.33, with a volume of 333 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMOT. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $639.57 million, a PE ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.33 and its 200-day moving average is $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Allied Motion Technologies Dividend Announcement

Allied Motion Technologies ( NASDAQ:AMOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.25. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $134.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMOT. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 22.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 67.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 594,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $305,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active, and passive filters.

Featured Articles

