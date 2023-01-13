American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) PT Raised to $168.00 at Piper Sandler

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $162.00 to $168.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AFG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

American Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of AFG opened at $141.22 on Tuesday. American Financial Group has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $152.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.64 and a 200-day moving average of $134.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.83.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 14.22%. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,863,828.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,276,777.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,863,828.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,777.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total transaction of $595,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,371,676.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Financial Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 143.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,840,000 after buying an additional 16,314 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 34,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,566,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 405,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,270,000 after buying an additional 167,239 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 135,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,787,000 after buying an additional 39,546 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

