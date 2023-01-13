American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $245.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $215.00.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded American Tower from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $323.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $264.56.
American Tower Trading Up 1.8 %
AMT stock opened at $232.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.61. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.
American Tower Increases Dividend
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,266 shares of company stock worth $7,953,637 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Tower
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMT. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 379.3% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.
About American Tower
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
