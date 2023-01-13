AMETEK (NYSE:AME) PT Raised to $153.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Mizuho from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.12% from the company’s previous close.

AME has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AMETEK from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital increased their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.78.

NYSE AME opened at $145.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $106.17 and a twelve month high of $146.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.77.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $326,861.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,018.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,848. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,971,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,832,003,000 after purchasing an additional 150,835 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AMETEK by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,773,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,899,000 after acquiring an additional 357,665 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in AMETEK by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,341,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $946,005,000 after acquiring an additional 143,765 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its position in AMETEK by 3.2% during the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 4,834,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,410,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in AMETEK by 4.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,555,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,458,000 after acquiring an additional 159,056 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

