Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 13th (APLD, CHYHY, CRNCY, CS, ENQUF, IPCFF, MAKSY, PGPHF, RTBBF, SUEZY)

Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, January 13th:

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $5.50 to $3.70. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from 550.00 to 525.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY)

had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 242 ($2.95) to GBX 238 ($2.90).

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from CHF 4 to CHF 2.90. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 20 ($0.24) to GBX 32 ($0.39).

International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from SEK 155 to SEK 128. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 155 ($1.89) to GBX 165 ($2.01).

Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from CHF 990 to CHF 950. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Rathbones Group (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,700 ($20.71) to GBX 1,950 ($23.76).

Südzucker (OTCMKTS:SUEZY) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from €15.10 ($16.24) to €15.00 ($16.13). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 68 ($0.83) to GBX 63 ($0.77).

Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from €26.00 ($27.96) to €32.00 ($34.41). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc from $19.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 3,500 ($42.64) to GBX 3,750 ($45.69).

