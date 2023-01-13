Analysts Set Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) PT at $1.88

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.88.

Several analysts have issued reports on AGLE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Aeglea BioTherapeutics to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 76.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 409,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 178,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 23.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 521,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 98,001 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 283.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 430,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth $312,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Price Performance

AGLE stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $4.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.60. The firm has a market cap of $32.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.65.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,471.82% and a negative return on equity of 114.95%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. As a group, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

