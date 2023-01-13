Analysts Set Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) PT at GBX 701.60

Shares of Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 701.60 ($8.55).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Drax Group from GBX 1,010 ($12.31) to GBX 825 ($10.05) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 820 ($9.99) to GBX 1,000 ($12.18) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 1,175 ($14.32) to GBX 950 ($11.57) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 598 ($7.29) price objective on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Shares of DRX opened at GBX 669 ($8.15) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 625.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 648.35. The company has a market capitalization of £2.68 billion and a PE ratio of 1,303.92. Drax Group has a 12-month low of GBX 467.20 ($5.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 845.89 ($10.31). The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.43.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

