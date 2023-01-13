Analyzing MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) and Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) and Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares MDxHealth and Guardant Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get MDxHealth alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDxHealth N/A N/A N/A Guardant Health -140.58% -145.58% -30.70%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MDxHealth and Guardant Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MDxHealth $22.24 million 5.12 -$29.00 million N/A N/A Guardant Health $373.65 million 8.34 -$405.67 million ($5.93) -5.13

Analyst Recommendations

MDxHealth has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Guardant Health.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MDxHealth and Guardant Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MDxHealth 0 0 2 0 3.00 Guardant Health 0 1 15 0 2.94

MDxHealth presently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 136.05%. Guardant Health has a consensus target price of $90.39, suggesting a potential upside of 197.04%. Given Guardant Health’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Guardant Health is more favorable than MDxHealth.

Risk & Volatility

MDxHealth has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guardant Health has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.6% of MDxHealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of Guardant Health shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Guardant Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Guardant Health beats MDxHealth on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MDxHealth

(Get Rating)

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, rest of European Union, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications. The company was formerly known as OncoMethylome Sciences SA and changed its name to MDxHealth SA in October 2010. MDxHealth SA was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Herstal, Belgium.

About Guardant Health

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc., a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients. It is also developing LUNAR-2 test for the early detection of colorectal cancer in asymptomatic individuals eligible; and GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers seeking to connect patients tested with the Guardant360 assay with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical trials. In addition, the company offers Guardant Reveal Test for neoadjuvant and adjuvant treatment selection in early-stage cancer patients; Guardant360 tissue genotyping product; and Guardant-19 for use in the detection of the novel coronavirus. Further, it offers development services, including companion diagnostic development and regulatory approval, clinical study setup, monitoring and maintenance, testing development and support, and kits fulfillment related services to biopharmaceutical companies and medical institutions. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for MDxHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDxHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.