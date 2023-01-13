Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Major Shareholder Sells $352,500.00 in Stock

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 150,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Brett Adcock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

On Wednesday, January 11th, Brett Adcock sold 200,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total transaction of $474,000.00.

On Friday, January 6th, Brett Adcock sold 180,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $396,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Brett Adcock sold 130,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $276,900.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Brett Adcock sold 49,584 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $119,497.44.

On Friday, December 2nd, Brett Adcock sold 120,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $301,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Brett Adcock sold 120,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $278,400.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Brett Adcock sold 4,096 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $9,830.40.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $241,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Brett Adcock sold 62,301 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $173,819.79.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $278,000.00.

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of ACHR stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $5.24. The company has a current ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 14.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts predict that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACHR. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

Institutional Trading of Archer Aviation

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 1,114.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

About Archer Aviation

(Get Rating)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.