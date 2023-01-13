Ardor Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.79 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.0754 or 0.00000380 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a total market cap of $75.36 million and $3.79 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00080119 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00062464 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000359 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009827 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001113 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00023187 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000856 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003941 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000205 BTC.
Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
