Arlington Capital Management Inc. Invests $251,000 in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.6% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $152.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $269.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.69. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.26 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.89.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

