Arlington Capital Management Inc. Invests $251,000 in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.6% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Price Performance
Shares of ABBV opened at $152.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $269.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.69. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.26 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93.
AbbVie Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.30%.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.89.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AbbVie (ABBV)
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’sWhat You Need to Know
- Will Oil Stocks Once Again Lead The Market As Inflation Eases?
- Deere, Catepillar, PACCAR, Machinery Stocks You Need to Know
- 3 Small-Cap Biopharma Stocks that Could See Big Growth in 2023
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.