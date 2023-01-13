Assetmark Inc. Has $108.85 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,129,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795,504 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $108,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,469,000 after buying an additional 6,127,129 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,428,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536,340 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 141.7% in the second quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,100,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,052 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,663,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 87.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,865,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,722,806. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.00. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $112.80.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

