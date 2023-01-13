Assetmark Inc. Sells 130,855 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,462,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,855 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Assetmark Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.20% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $180,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $144.02. 75,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,345,097. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.74.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

