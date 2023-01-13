Atria Investments LLC Purchases 7,284 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 17,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Amgen by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 592,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $133,573,000 after acquiring an additional 38,472 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.57.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $271.58. 13,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,094,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $144.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.78. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.39 and a 1-year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.23%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

