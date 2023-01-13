Aura Energy (LON:AURA) Shares Up 6.9%

Aura Energy Limited (LON:AURA – Get Rating) shot up 6.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 15.80 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.19). 377,179 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 177% from the average session volume of 136,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.50 ($0.18).

Aura Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £88.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.17. The company has a current ratio of 9.72, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 13.89.

About Aura Energy

Aura Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, development, and exploration of mineral properties in Sweden and Mauritania. It primarily explores for uranium, vanadium, gold, and base metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Häggån vanadium project located in Sweden; and the Tiris uranium project located in Mauritania.

