Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Major Shareholder Charles J. Jones Sells 2,000 Shares

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Charles J. Jones sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of 6.96, for a total value of 13,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately 1,559,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Backblaze Price Performance
NASDAQ:BLZE traded up 0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 7.82. 95,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,209. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 5.14 and its 200-day moving average is 5.48. The stock has a market cap of $254.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Backblaze, Inc. has a 1-year low of 3.82 and a 1-year high of 15.89.
Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported -0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.36 by -0.04. The company had revenue of 22.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 21.95 million. Backblaze had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 54.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Backblaze
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Backblaze from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Backblaze to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Backblaze from $11.00 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
Backblaze Company Profile
Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Backblaze (BLZE)
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
- Will Oil Stocks Once Again Lead The Market As Inflation Eases?
Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.