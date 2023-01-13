Balancer (BAL) Market Capitalization Tops $293.67 Million

Balancer (BAL) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 13th. Balancer has a market capitalization of $293.67 million and $6.65 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Balancer has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar. One Balancer token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.30 or 0.00030700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002901 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000277 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000344 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 40.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.93 or 0.00422736 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000141 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,927.85 or 0.29858665 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $190.15 or 0.00957788 BTC.
About Balancer
Balancer’s genesis date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 54,709,570 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,614,319 tokens. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancerlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance.
Balancer Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Balancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Balancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.