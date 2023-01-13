Bank of America Cuts General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $85.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GE. Citigroup raised their target price on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer raised General Electric from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded General Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.58.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $78.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.56 and a 200-day moving average of $74.59. The company has a market cap of $86.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78. General Electric has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $80.57.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,056,906,000 after buying an additional 23,155,612 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in General Electric by 178.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,844,309,000 after acquiring an additional 18,569,368 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in General Electric by 8.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,263,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197,786 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 266.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,324,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $275,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $197,818,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

